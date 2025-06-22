Sign up
Previous
6 / 365
Baby Magnolia
From my new garden (at the time 2020) after moving into my new home...just before the world shut down.
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
Kazzy
ace
@kazlamont
Update 2025: A number of years away from this site, back again now! Update 2017: This year, it will be about improving my creative eye and...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Beyond 365
Camera
Canon EOS M6 Mark II
Taken
29th August 2020 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
green
,
plant
,
flower
,
wine
,
pink
,
port
,
magnolia
,
flora
