Previous
31 / 365
BW Barn - Winter
This is a beautiful barn setting I found today. Converted it to BW for BW-Wednesday. To see it in color see my Extra Album.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
Kay Hodges
ace
@kbird61
I love photography and love learning new ways to use my camera. It is my hope, that through participating in the project I can expand...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Album 1 - Main
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
31st January 2024 4:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
barn
,
bw
,
bw-wednesday
