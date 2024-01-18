Previous
Blue Spruce in Heavy Snow! by kbird61
18 / 365

Blue Spruce in Heavy Snow!

After last night's snow, the pines in our yard looked pretty. Look how low the branch is on the right tree. It is touching the ground!
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Kay Hodges

ace
@kbird61
I love photography and love learning new ways to use my camera. It is my hope, that through participating in the project I can expand...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise