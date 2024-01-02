19 Parrots by kc6715
19 Parrots

Our first walk of the New Year - we took the holiday off. It was very chilly but a beautiful day with 19 parrots sitting on the phone wire outside of the cemetery.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Kc Ladybug

@kc6715
