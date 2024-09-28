Previous
Norfolk Island Pine by kcbanning
Norfolk Island Pine

I just love the look of the Norfolk Island Pine tree foliage. Even though they look like they would be rough, they’re actually very smooth to the touch!
Kellie Banning

@kcbanning
I love taking pictures, mostly nature. Not great, but I did get a new camera and I’d love to learn how to take advantage of...
