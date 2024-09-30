Previous
Next
Vine Remains by kcbanning
18 / 365

Vine Remains

I love the abstract, organic look of leftover vine remnants. Wish I could think of something artistic to do with them!
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Kellie Banning

@kcbanning
I love taking pictures, mostly nature. Not great, but I did get a new camera and I’d love to learn how to take advantage of...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise