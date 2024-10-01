Sign up
Previous
19 / 365
Spiny Orb Weaver
Came across this little guy while doing a bit of yard cleanup. They are harmless and spend most, if not all, of their time on their web. They have fairly short lifespans, and live harmoniously with us while they are here!
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
0
0
Kellie Banning
@kcbanning
I love taking pictures, mostly nature. Not great, but I did get a new camera and I’d love to learn how to take advantage of...
19
photos
3
followers
6
following
5% complete
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
1st October 2024 1:28pm
Privacy
Public
