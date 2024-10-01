Previous
Spiny Orb Weaver by kcbanning
Spiny Orb Weaver

Came across this little guy while doing a bit of yard cleanup. They are harmless and spend most, if not all, of their time on their web. They have fairly short lifespans, and live harmoniously with us while they are here!
1st October 2024

Kellie Banning

@kcbanning
