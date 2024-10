Wavy Basket Grass

My hubby is always very supportive of all my interests so when he requested this picture I had to oblige! We have a couple good size patches of wavy basket grass in our backyard. While it is technically a weed and we wouldn’t want it in the front where we have a regular lawn, regular grass just doesn’t do well in the back. The basket grass is bright green, soft for bare feet, soil stabilizing, and can be mowed which makes it’s a good alternative for us.