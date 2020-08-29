Previous
Bright flowers by kchuk
Photo 570

Bright flowers

My mom received flowers on Saturday for her birthday. This one reminds me of fireworks, so I took a picture.
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Elyse Klemchuk

@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
Photo Details

