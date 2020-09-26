Sign up
Photo 572
Casper pumpkins
I saw these small white pumpkins on display outside the supermarket. The 365 Project has taught me to notice things like this- thank you, everyone!
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
Elyse Klemchuk
@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
Tags
white
,
pumpkin
,
small
