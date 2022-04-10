Previous
A deer in the yard! by kchuk
A deer in the yard!

I saw three deer in a nearby front yard today. They seemed so calm that I pulled the car over to try to take pictures. This is heavily cropped but SOOC. They let me watch them for a good couple of minutes.
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

Elyse Klemchuk

@kchuk
Elyse Klemchuk
Diana ace
What an amazing find and sight. Love the daffs popping up too.
April 11th, 2022  
