Photo 613
A deer in the yard!
I saw three deer in a nearby front yard today. They seemed so calm that I pulled the car over to try to take pictures. This is heavily cropped but SOOC. They let me watch them for a good couple of minutes.
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
1
0
Elyse Klemchuk
@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
10th April 2022 6:19pm
Tags
deer
,
suburbia
,
neighbor's yard
Diana
ace
What an amazing find and sight. Love the daffs popping up too.
April 11th, 2022
