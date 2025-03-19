Previous
A rainbow for rainbow month! by kchuk
Photo 650

A rainbow for rainbow month!

A thunderstorm went through the Chicago area late this afternoon. I went into the supermarket just as the storm had subsided. When I came out - I looked east, and got to see a rainbow! What a treat after a scary storm! (Cropped, but otherwise SOOC)
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Elyse Klemchuk

@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
178% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact