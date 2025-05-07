Sign up
Photo 652
Roses at the supermarket
I was doing a quick shopping trip. This display was right inside the front door. They looked pretty and smelled nice!
7th May 2025
7th May 25
Elyse Klemchuk
@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
red
roses
bouquet
carol white
ace
Beautiful
May 14th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Lovely
May 14th, 2025
