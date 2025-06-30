Sign up
Photo 653
I just took this
It’s Monday evening in my part of Chicagoland. I was going to turn on a lamp and looked out the window. I was surprised to see a rainbow right outside the window! This is obviously not a very good picture- it just happened “in the moment”.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
Elyse Klemchuk
@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
30th June 2025 8:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow
,
illinois
,
lagrange
