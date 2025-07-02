Sign up
Photo 654
More flowers at the supermarket
These were displayed right inside the supermarket. The bright red and blue gave me a smile. I didn’t buy these, but I did enjoy seeing them.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
Elyse Klemchuk
@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
Tags
flowers
,
day”
,
pompons
,
“independence
