More flowers at the supermarket by kchuk
Photo 654

More flowers at the supermarket

These were displayed right inside the supermarket. The bright red and blue gave me a smile. I didn’t buy these, but I did enjoy seeing them.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Elyse Klemchuk

@kchuk
