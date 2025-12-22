Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 658
Oh Christmas Tree
This is at my dad’s assisted living residence. He said it took a team of 3 to put up. I like looking at it each time I visit!
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elyse Klemchuk
@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
658
photos
76
followers
47
following
180% complete
View this month »
651
652
653
654
655
656
657
658
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
22nd December 2025 8:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
living
,
tree”
,
“christmas
,
room”
,
“living
,
“assisted
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close