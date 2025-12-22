Previous
Oh Christmas Tree by kchuk
Oh Christmas Tree

This is at my dad’s assisted living residence. He said it took a team of 3 to put up. I like looking at it each time I visit!
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Elyse Klemchuk

@kchuk
