Photo 659
On to Valentine's Day
I was doing an errand and the store already had the beginning of a Valentine's Day display. The bright red and the heart shapes caught my eye.
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
Elyse Klemchuk
@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
Tags
target
,
valentines day
,
gift wrap
