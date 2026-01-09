Previous
Cactus by kchuk
Cactus

My dad received this cactus for Christmas. The buds are beginning to open up. I like to see how it grows each time I visit.
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Elyse Klemchuk

@kchuk
