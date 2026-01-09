Sign up
Cactus
My dad received this cactus for Christmas. The buds are beginning to open up. I like to see how it grows each time I visit.
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
Elyse Klemchuk
@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
Tags
window
,
cactus
,
bloom
