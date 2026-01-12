Sign up
Previous
Photo 662
Monday sunrise
I woke up before the alarm clock beeped. The 365 Project has taught me to look for moments like this- thank you, everyone!
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
1
1
Elyse Klemchuk
@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
12th January 2026 7:07am
Tags
sunrise
eDorre
ace
What a beautiful sky. Good catch
January 14th, 2026
