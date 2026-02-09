Previous
Squash at the supermarket by kchuk
Squash at the supermarket

The 365 Project has taught me to notice things like this. I was looking for cherry tomatoes when the green and orange squash (or squashes?) caught my eye. Thank you, 365 Project photographers for helping me to be aware of these things!
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Elyse Klemchuk

@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
gloria jones ace
Love the colors, shapes
February 10th, 2026  
eDorre ace
Lovely variety
February 10th, 2026  
