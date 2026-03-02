Previous
Navel oranges by kchuk
Navel oranges

I made a quick supermarket stop. When I we went to the produce section, I got some oranges and some ideas for next week’s orange picture- yay!
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Elyse Klemchuk

September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
Diana ace
Well done Elyse, lovely frame filler.
March 5th, 2026  
