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Begonias by kchuk
Photo 667

Begonias

At the entrance to my dad’s assisted living residence.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Elyse Klemchuk

@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
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