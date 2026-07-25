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Previous
Photo 667
Begonias
At the entrance to my dad’s assisted living residence.
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Elyse Klemchuk
@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
667
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76
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45
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182% complete
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3
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365
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iPhone 15
Taken
25th July 2026 7:57pm
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