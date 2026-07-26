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Planter by kchuk
Photo 668

Planter

This is at the front entrance to my dad’s assisted living center. ( Inspired by @digitalrn ‘s coleus photo) I like the tiny white and pink flowers!
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Elyse Klemchuk

@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
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