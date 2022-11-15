Previous
On My Way to Work by kclaire
331 / 365

On My Way to Work

I have not been here for a long time. It was a hectic time. But I don't want to give up. I take pictures all the time, every day. And I like it here. I will try to start again.
@kclaire
Poems. City. Town. Country. Nature. Landscape and its history. Beaver swamps. Water. Music. All kinds of art. Soundhunting. Exploring. Curiousity. Joy. Dreams. -------- I discovered Project 365...
