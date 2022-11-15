Sign up
331 / 365
On My Way to Work
I have not been here for a long time. It was a hectic time. But I don't want to give up. I take pictures all the time, every day. And I like it here. I will try to start again.
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
bytheway
ace
@kclaire
Poems. City. Town. Country. Nature. Landscape and its history. Beaver swamps. Water. Music. All kinds of art. Soundhunting. Exploring. Curiousity. Joy. Dreams. -------- I discovered Project 365...
331
photos
21
followers
50
following
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
331
Views
9
365
moto g(8) plus
15th November 2022 7:52am
