Talk to me Grandaddy by kd_bailey
Talk to me Grandaddy

Grandaddy and the little one having a deep conversation. She is learning to talk and he is paying close attention as she tells him all about life.
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Katrina Bailey

@kd_bailey
