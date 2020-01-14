Previous
Next
The Corpus Clock with reflection of Kings College by kdixon
14 / 365

The Corpus Clock with reflection of Kings College

The Corpus Clock, also known as the Grasshopper clock is a large, golden, sculptural clock outside of the Taylor Library at Corpus Christi College, Cambridge.
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Keith Dixon

@kdixon
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise