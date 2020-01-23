Previous
Next
Reflections in a garden by kdixon
23 / 365

Reflections in a garden

I went for a nice walk through the University Botanic Gardens at lunchtime. It was very still, which resulted in these lovely reflections of the trees in the lake.
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Keith Dixon

@kdixon
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise