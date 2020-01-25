Previous
In readiness for the new arrival by kdixon
25 / 365

In readiness for the new arrival

Spent the day putting furniture together in readiness for the arrival of our first grandchild.
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Keith Dixon

@kdixon
