28 / 365

Kings College Chapel, Cambridge

Built between 1446 and 1515, this iconic building is just one of many in Cambridge. Even after decades of passing it, it is still a wonderful sight.
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Keith Dixon

@kdixon
