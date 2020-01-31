Previous
Respect and diversity, let’s hope so by kdixon
29 / 365

Respect and diversity, let’s hope so

Quite apt on the day we leave the EU. This street art is painted on the Mill Road bridge, in Cambridge.
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Keith Dixon

@kdixon
7% complete

