Previous
Next
Another day of DIY by kdixon
31 / 365

Another day of DIY

Taught my son in law how to wallpaper today. He did a good job transforming a white painted wall into a featured wall.
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Keith Dixon

@kdixon
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise