Kite flying!! by kdobbs123
6 / 365

Kite flying!!

Today was a great day to fly a kite with the strong winds! I haven’t flown a kite in ages but it was really fun with my family. I will definitely be doing it again!!!
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Katie Dobbs

@kdobbs123
