Prague - Ss.Cyril and Methodius Cathederal by kdrinkie
Prague - Ss.Cyril and Methodius Cathederal

Very humbling to visit this historic and poignant Cathedral in Prague.

I had no idea about what happened there but my hubby, who is a WWII history buff, told me all about it. there is even a movie called Anthropoid about what happened here.

20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Kim

ace
@kdrinkie
