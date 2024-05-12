Previous
Next
Shuttle by keat007
2 / 365

Shuttle

Took on a pre-owned Fuji X100T that I bought and brought it along to my child's badminton lesson for the first time...

SOOC with some crop.
12th May 2024 12th May 24

CK Seng

@keat007
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise