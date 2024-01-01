New Year's Day by keenamateur
1 / 365

New Year's Day

Beautiful day to start the year.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Margaret

@keenamateur
I live in beautiful Vancouver, British Columbia. My aim is for the 365 project to help me to become a better photographer and to encourage...
