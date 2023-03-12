Previous
Forsythia by keeptrying
67 / 365

Forsythia

in a different way. Bit of staged photography today.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Linda Burgess

@keeptrying
Retired Civil Servant and free from office life. Pursuing textile art, print making, mixed media work, mosaics gardening and photography. Jack of all...
John Mather
Beautiful. I love the contrast between the yellow and the inky blue.
March 12th, 2023  
