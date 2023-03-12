Sign up
67 / 365
Forsythia
in a different way. Bit of staged photography today.
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
Linda Burgess
@keeptrying
Retired Civil Servant and free from office life. Pursuing textile art, print making, mixed media work, mosaics gardening and photography. Jack of all...
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ330
Taken
12th March 2023 10:30am
John Mather
Beautiful. I love the contrast between the yellow and the inky blue.
March 12th, 2023
