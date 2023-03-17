Previous
Next
Lucky Find by keeptrying
72 / 365

Lucky Find

Happy to get out into some sunshine today especially to get a find like this!
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Linda Burgess

@keeptrying
Retired Civil Servant and free from office life. Pursuing textile art, print making, mixed media work, mosaics gardening and photography. Jack of all...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Excellent textures and tones of color!
March 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise