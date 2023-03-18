Previous
Medieval Tiles by keeptrying
73 / 365

Medieval Tiles

These can be seen in my local Priory. Malvern Priory, Worcestershire. UK.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Linda Burgess

Retired Civil Servant and free from office life. Pursuing textile art, print making, mixed media work, mosaics gardening and photography. Jack of all...
bkb in the city
Very nice
March 18th, 2023  
