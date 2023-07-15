Previous
Working with Lightroom today by keeptrying
193 / 365

Working with Lightroom today

15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Linda Burgess

@keeptrying
Retired Civil Servant and free from office life. Pursuing textile art, print making, mixed media work, mosaics gardening and photography. Jack of all...
Dave ace
Nice. I've been trying to learn Lightroom this summer.
July 15th, 2023  
Linda Burgess
@darchibald it’s a learning curve isn’t it. I’m still learning how to use a camera! 🤣
July 15th, 2023  
