Texture. Tree. by kegus
20 / 365

Texture. Tree.

Snapped this one while in a hurry.

The light is far from optimal. But with a bit of editing it turned out acceptable (but certainly not more than that 😉 ).
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Kent Gustavsson

@kegus
