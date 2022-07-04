Previous
Flowers. by kegus
78 / 365

Flowers.

A still life. Nothing special about it. But I like the flowers! 🙂
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Kent Gustavsson

@kegus
Kartia ace
What a lovely arrangement. Not a skill I possess just yet, mine look rather ‘plonked in a vase’ vs ‘artfully displayed’. Very nice.
July 5th, 2022  
