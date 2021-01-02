Previous
Putting Christmas Away by kellamina
Putting Christmas Away

Eric staged and sorted all the tree ornaments so I could easily pack them up. It was much appreciated and I liked the way they looked.
2nd January 2021

Kellamina

@kellamina
