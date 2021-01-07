Previous
Prism Light by kellamina
7 / 365

Prism Light

7/365. I love the way this captures the color of sunlight through a prism. I captured a series of photos showing how the color shifts as I chang my angle. This isn’t edited at all, just straight out of my phone.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Kellamina

@kellamina
Photo Details

