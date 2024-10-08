Next
Panning NYC by kellyanngray
Panning NYC

Posting this as an example of panning for the ICM challenge. It isn't a perfect panning shot but super fun and so easy to make!!
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Kelly Ann Gray

Mags ace
Great pan motion capture.
March 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great sense of movement.
March 23rd, 2025  
