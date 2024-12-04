Day 1_3189 by kellyanngray
1 / 365

Day 1_3189

Day 1 and I forgot my camera battery. I did this one with a iPhone. I'm a NY based hobbyist photographer. Lately I love color and motion!
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Kelly Ann Gray

@kellyanngray
Photo Details

Purdey
Perfectly captured both colour and motion. Gives such a sense of a bustling, busy city - everyone going about the daily grind.
December 5th, 2024  
