1 / 365
Day 1_3189
Day 1 and I forgot my camera battery. I did this one with a iPhone. I'm a NY based hobbyist photographer. Lately I love color and motion!
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
Kelly Ann Gray
@kellyanngray
365
iPhone 15 Pro Max
4th December 2024 4:42pm
street
Purdey
Perfectly captured both colour and motion. Gives such a sense of a bustling, busy city - everyone going about the daily grind.
December 5th, 2024
