My Little Love the Photographer-0934 by kellyanngray
My Little Love the Photographer-0934

My 11-year-old niece, Lucy. I gifted her a camera for Christmas. She is hooked! So refreshing to see the world through her lens ❤️.
22nd December 2024

Kelly Ann Gray

ace
@kellyanngray
Beverley ace
Beautiful photo of your niece… Ooo the perfect gift
December 22nd, 2024  
