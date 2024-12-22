Sign up
Previous
19 / 365
My Little Love the Photographer-0934
My 11-year-old niece, Lucy. I gifted her a camera for Christmas. She is hooked! So refreshing to see the world through her lens ❤️.
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
1
0
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
@kellyanngray
20
photos
17
followers
34
following
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Photo Details
Views
5
5
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
22nd December 2024 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Beverley
ace
Beautiful photo of your niece… Ooo the perfect gift
December 22nd, 2024
