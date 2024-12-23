Previous
Times Square December 23rd by kellyanngray
20 / 365

Times Square December 23rd

New Yorkers, Tourists and Street Peddlers braving temperatures in the teens this morning in Times Square.
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Kelly Ann Gray

@kellyanngray
