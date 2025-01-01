Sign up
Previous
29 / 365
Happy New Year 2025-4064
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
4
0
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
@kellyanngray
31
photos
21
followers
38
following
7% complete
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
23
24
25
2
26
27
28
29
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
1st January 2025 12:03am
Beverley
ace
Fabulous…wishing you a happy new year!!
January 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
Happy New Year! Great shot of the celebration.
January 1st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Happy new year. Cheers.
January 1st, 2025
*lynn
ace
good times
January 1st, 2025
