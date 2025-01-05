Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
33 / 365
Beach Passes Must Be Displayed-0745
I'm currently reading the book, "The Photographer's Playbook". I was inspired to use negative space.
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
@kellyanngray
36
photos
24
followers
41
following
9% complete
View this month »
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
Latest from all albums
27
3
28
29
30
31
32
33
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
5th January 2025 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mike
ace
colours and lines are just great
January 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close