Cold but Busy As Ever by kellyanngray
Cold but Busy As Ever

New Yorkers are resilient!
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Kelly Ann Gray

ace
@kellyanngray
Susan Wakely ace
Great Busy street shot.
January 7th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Fabulous busy New Yorkers…wonderful to feel the New York energy.
January 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Superb movement!
January 7th, 2025  
